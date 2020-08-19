Garfield County Republican voters can start early voting Thursday in the runoff election for sheriff.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the election.
Sheriff Jody Helm faces challenger Cory Rink, a Noble County deputy. Only registered Republicans can vote in the election.
There are a few other election in Northwest Oklahoma to be decided.
Woodward Public Schools patrons will decide two propositions in an election that was delayed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposition 1 is for $5.56 million to renovate the high school and middle school auditoriums; renovate the middle school fine arts building; renovate the home economics room; provide technology and textbooks throughout the district; buy and install safety and security equipment; and buy new athletic turf for the football field.
Proposition 1 is for $500,000 for transportation needs.
Patrons of Dover Public Schools will vote on a $15.62 million plan to build and equip a new elementary building.
In Alfalfa County, Republican voters will the county commission District 2 race between Michael Roach and Nelson Frantz.
