Drought conditions continue in Northwest Oklahoma

Drought continues to persist in Northwest Oklahoma as conditions reach severe levels.
According to U.S. Drought Monitor, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major and Alfalfa counties are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, with parts of Blaine and Kingfisher seeing extreme drought.
Parts of Grant, Kay and Alfalfa counties are only showing abnormally dry conditions.
Despite these conditions, Major County is only one of five counties in the state with active burn bans. The other counties with burn bans are Dewey, Cimarron, Texas and Beaver. Major County's burn ban was put in place June 29 and will last for no more than 14 days unless extended.
Mike Honigsburg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said he doesn't believe a burn ban will not be implemented in Garfield County unless the state issues a such a ban.
“The county commissioners will not issue a burn ban here,” Honigsburg said. “It usually comes down from the state level, so it has to be a governor’s burn ban for us to be in a burn ban.”
According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, county commissioners determine the need with the advice of the county’s fire chiefs. Prior to passage of a burn ban resolution,county commissioners must declare the existence of extreme fire danger. Extreme fire danger is defined in the law as:
• Severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions within the county as determined by National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration.
• No more than one-half inch of precipitation is forecast for the next three days by National Weather Services.
• Either of the following: Fire occurrence is significantly greater than normal for the season or initial attach on a significant number of wildland fires has been unsuccessful due to extreme fire behavior or; where data is available, more than 20% of the wildfires in the county have been caused by escaped debris burns or controlled burns.
The last measurable rain at the Breckinridge Mesonet weather-recording site was 1.15 inches on June 21. Two days before, on June 19, the site recorded 1.34 inches of rain.
Brief rain was seen in parts of Enid and Garfield County on Friday.
National Weather Service, though, has a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday. Otherwise, skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 91.
NWS has a slight chance of rain in the forecast Sunday through Monday night.
Drought levels around the Fourth of July are a cause of concern. Honigsburg reminded residents it is illegal to set off fireworks on county roads.
“You could cause some major damage to people’s property and possibly even burn down a structure, too,” Honigsburg said. “If people see smoke or fire or something like that call 911. There are a lot of controlled burns going on right now but stay diligent to pay close attention. Call it in anyway, they will let you know if it is a controlled burn, and if it’s not, we will get a response out there to see for sure what is going on and then go from there.”
