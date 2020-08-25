Dover bond issue passes; Woodward propositions defeated

Dover Public Schools patrons voted Tuesday for a multi-million dollar bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school.
Meanwhile, Woodward Public Schools patrons rejected a pair of bond issues to fund school renovations and for transportation needs. School bond elections require a 60% supermajority for passage.
The Dover vote was 117-23, or 83.57%, in favor of the $15.62 million plan to build and equip a new elementary building.
The vote in Woodward, delayed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw school patrons reject two proposals.
Proposition 1 would have allocated $5.56 million to renovate the high school and middle school auditoriums; renovate the middle school fine arts building; renovate the home economics room; provide technology and textbooks throughout the district; buy and install safety and security equipment; and buy new athletic turf for the football field.
The proposition failed outright, with 1,061, or 53.69%, voting against, compared to 915 in favor.
Proposition 2 was for $500,000 for transportation needs. The plan received 1,062, or 53.64%, votes in favor, with 918 against, but failed to reach the required 60% supermajority.
In Alfalfa County, Republican voters favored Michael Roach and Nelson Frantz in the county commission District 2 race. Roach won the vote 185-122, or 60.26%.
