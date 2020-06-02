Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking healthy members of the community to sign up for one of three local blood drives to help replenish the state's blood supply.
"Blood donors embody the best of who Oklahomans are, giving selflessly so the state can rise and recover together," according to an OBI press release. "COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on the blood supply, and Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for eligible blood donors."
Local blood drives are scheduled at the following times and locations:
• 8-11 a.m. June 9, Garfield County DHS, 2405 Mercer Drive.
• 1-4 p.m. June 10, Northcutt Chevrolet, 3201 W. Garriott.
• 1-5 p.m. June 11, Bruckner Truck Sales of Enid, 5913 E. Garriott.
Donations also can be made 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
OBI also is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors ages 18 and older. Test results will be mailed after the donation.
“Our state is making great strides to overcome the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is proud to innovate this testing initiative,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The antibody tests will give our generous donors the important health information they need as they get back to work and activities.”
OBI provides needed blood products for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, according to a press release.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
