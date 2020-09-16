Doctors urging at-risk patients to take note of Peripheral Artery Disease

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, and local doctors and nurses want to help people reduce their risk for the disease.
"Peripheral artery disease is a disease that develops when arteries that supply blood to organs and extremities become blocked," said Dr. Emily Cooper, M.D., a physician with the St. Mary's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center in Enid.
According to the Mayo Clinic, PAD is "a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs," causing the extremities — usually the legs — to not receive enough blood flow to keep up with demand.
Cooper said PAD is most common among older patients, and those with complicating health issues, such as diabetes. About one in 20 Americans over age 50 have some level of PAD, she said. That number increases to one in three for those with diabetes older than 50.
Risk factors for blockage, or hardening, of arteries include having a diet high in cholesterol, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes and age.
PAD side effects include heart attack, stroke and leg ulcers, and in some cases amputation of affected limbs. Symptoms of PAD include numbness, persistent leg cramps, legs or feet that frequently "fall asleep," weakness or heaviness in the legs, a pale or bluish color in the feet, or pain in the extremities.
But, Cooper said people should not assume they don't have PAD just because they lack symptoms. She said 40% of people who are screened for PAD have it, but never had symptoms.
Those patients usually are identified, she said, when they come to their doctor with a wound that won't heal — usually in the feet or legs. Cooper said patients with PAD often have wounds in the extremities that won't heal, because the area is receiving insufficient blood flow.
To screen a patient for the disease, doctors perform an Ankle-Brachial Index test, or ABI, which measures blood pressure at the ankle and arm, and compares the two. A large differential indicates blood is being blocked from reaching the lower feet and legs.
Once a probable PAD case is identified, the next step is a CT Scan or MRI to identify any arterial blockages. And, if a blockage is identified, Cooper said the patient is referred to a cardiologist who is trained to perform vascular intervention.
According to the Johns Hopkins Heart & Vascular Institute, peripheral vascular intervention can include a combination of catheterization techniques, including balloon dilation and stents to open, and keep open, previously obstructed arteries.
Opening those arteries, and restoring proper blood flow, often is the key for patients with wounds that won't heal, Cooper said.
"Often, if they have wounds that won't heal, treating the arterial disease really helps heal their wounds," Cooper said.
But, not all intervention requires surgery. Sometimes, Cooper said, simply changing habits can make the necessary difference.
And, she said, the first and most important habit to quit is smoking, since it quadruples the risk for PAD.
"A lot of times, if someone has a persistent wound that won't heal, just getting them to stop smoking makes a huge difference," Cooper said.
To prevent PAD, and improve overall cardiac health, Cooper said people should follow tried-and-true healthy lifestyle tips, including a regular exercise regimen, regular check-ups and a balanced, low-cholesterol diet.
Those seeking a low-cholesterol diet needn't give up their meat, though. They can replace meats high in cholesterol and saturated fats with lean protein sources, including lean cuts of beef and pork, chicken, duck and other lean fowl, and fish and seafood (not fried). Less conventional lean meats also are becoming popular in the United States, including ostrich, emu and llama.
Cooper urged anyone suffering PAD symptoms, or who has a wound that isn't healing, to seek medical attention.
"Treating PAD and wounds that won't heal is a partnership with the patient," Cooper said, "and the No. 1 resource for someone who has questions is their doctor."
