DOC vacating Cimarron Correctional Facility

In an effort to compensate for a $24.4 million budget decrease1, Oklahoma Department of Corrections will vacate the privately operated Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, the agency said in a release.
During negotiations with private vendors, DOC offered to decrease the number of beds in each of three private facilities by 500. DOC officials said this would have allowed all private facilities to remain operational. Instead, CoreCivic chose to close its 1,650 bed prison. ODOC continues to house inmates at CoreCivic’s Holdenville prison and Davis Correctional Facility.
The Board of Corrections approved the decision during a special meeting Wednesday.
Soon, DOC staff will begin transferring inmates from Cimarron Correctional Facility to open beds in other prisons. The release does not give a specific timeline for moving inmates from the Cushing facility.
