Northwestern Oklahoma State University freshman orientation event Camp Ranger is set for July 30-Aug. 1 at the Alva campus.
The deadline to register is July 28 at www.nwosu.edu/camp-ranger.
Masks will be required inside buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Camp Ranger staff will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19.
The event is organized and run by Northwestern Scholar Ambassadors, a group of campus leaders who are selected to represent Northwestern in and out of the classroom, said Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management.
By attending, incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to meet their classmates, become familiar with the Alva community and learn what it is like to be a part of the Ranger family.
Mosburg said this three-day event will include many fun and educational opportunities and hopes incoming freshmen will take advantage of this opportunity to be on campus, meet new friends and learn the Ranger traditions.
The cost is $115 for the three days of activities, meals, housing and an exclusive T-shirt only received by students attending this event. Registration payment may be made via check by mailing to the Northwestern Business Office at 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717, or paid upon arrival during check-in by cash or check. Checks should be payable to NWOSU.
Check-in time is July 30 at 5 p.m. in the Student Center, and check-out time is Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Mosburg at (580) 327-8415 orcnmosburg@nwosu.edu.
