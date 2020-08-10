Mary Stallings, executive director of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation for nearly 20 years, has announced her retirement effective Sept. 1.
Stallings began her tenure with the Enid-based foundation in July 2001 after a number of years serving on local and statewide organizations’ boards of directors.
“This was the opportunity of a lifetime for me, and I will forever treasure partnering with outstanding board members, community leaders, donors and organizations in our communities in Northwest Oklahoma that make a meaningful difference,” she said. “I know the board will choose a new leader who will maintain the foundation’s long-held values while taking it to new heights.”
Stallings has served more than 40 years in volunteer leadership, board service, fundraising and community engagement. That culminated with two stints as chief executive of what was originally Enid Community Foundation and in 2010 expanded into Cherokee Strip Community Foundation as the group’s focus expanded into supporting philanthropy and nonprofit work throughout the Cherokee Strip region of Northwest Oklahoma. The foundation manages assets in excess of $28 million.
“Mary led the foundation through a time of remarkable growth and change,“ said Marcy Price, president of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation Board of Directors. “We salute her stewardship and dedication to our work.”
The foundation board expects to name a successor to Stallings soon.
Stallings, a native of McAlester, began her professional career in banking at First National Bank & Trust in Oklahoma City. After moving to Enid, she served on the Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education and worked as a regional trust officer for Bank of Oklahoma.
Stallings is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma Class XV and a trustee and deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Enid. She was the first woman elected president of Rotary Club of Enid, and she also served on the YWCA Board of Directors, as board chair of RSVP, chair of Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, and a graduate of the first class of Oklahoma Community Institute.
Her honors include being Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year” in 2008, a Journal Record “Woman of the Year” finalist, and Enid Pillar of the Plains honoree in 2007.
Currently, she serves on the board of the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.
Stallings will retire in Enid, where she enjoys spending time with Rob, her husband of 24 years, and her children and grandchildren.
