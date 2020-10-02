COVID-19 blamed for enrollment drop at Northwestern, NOC

Fall semester enrollment was down at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College, and officials at both schools are saying the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.
A preliminary enrollment report submitted to Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education by Northwestern shows enrollment of 1,835, a decrease of 148 students, or 7%. Early projections indicated an expected decrease due to challenges brought on by COVID-19, the school said in a news release.
For NOC, Northern Oklahoma College Enid had 632 students enrolled this fall, down from 734 last year, according to figures provided by the college. The NOC Tonkawa campus saw enrollment this fall at 761, down from 885 last year. Total enrollment for all NOC campuses and programs, including those with Oklahoma State University, was 3,374 this fall, down from 4,065 last year.
“I think the uncertainty of what campus life would look like this fall made a large number of students hesitant to enroll,” Northwestern President Janet Cunningham said. “Our Enid and Woodward campuses saw the largest decrease with a primarily non-traditional student population. Those students are more than likely taking a break due to having young kids in school and the uncertainty of what public schools will be for the remainder of the year.”
Enrollment at the main Northwestern campus in Alva totaled 1,188 students, a decrease of 5.4% from last fall. Northwestern-Enid reported 163 students, a decrease of 13.8%, and Northwestern-Woodward has 175 students, a 23.6% decrease.
Concurrent enrollment also saw an unusual reduction with a 17% decrease.
“We are optimistic moving into the spring semester and next fall as we continue to find new avenues to recruit students,” said Calleb Mosburg, Northwestern dean of student affairs and enrollment managemen. “We are thinking creatively and strategically on how to appeal to new students since the recruitment aspect has changed due to COVID-19.”
Students enrolled at other locations, such as the University Center of Ponca City, totaled 157. Similar numbers in Northwestern’s online courses are seen from last fall with a total of 819 students.
NOC did see an increase in the number of students online, from 365 last year to 451 this year. Enrollment in the school's ITV/Online Live program went from 99 last fall to 201 this year.
“Multiple factors related to the pandemic had a negative impact on NOC's fall enrollment resulting in lower numbers than expected," said NOC President Cheryl Evans. "We anticipate it will take some time to overcome the reduced enrollments. An enrollment task force has been established to address some of the external challenges we are currently facing.”
NOC's Oklahoma State University Gateway program take a big hit, from 655 students last year to 433 this fall.
NOC still has two more enrollment periods — an eight-week session and a five-week intercession — that may add a few students, said NOC spokesman Scott Cloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.