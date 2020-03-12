County hires jail administrator

Garfield County will have a new jail administrator April 1.
Ben Crooks was selected by Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority following interviews last week with four potential candidates.
The position has been vacant since Aug. 14, 2019, when then-administrator James Fontaine Jacobs resigned from the position.
Crooks said he was a jail administrator previously, before spending 16 years in the private sector as a consultant.
"Jail administrator is the job I love the most for some reason," he said. "I enjoyed the work. I look forward to getting back to it."
He said he enjoys working with the staff of a facility and making changes with an impact.
"I enjoy working with the staff in the whole setting of a jail, the inmates," Crooks said. "I like to improve not just a physical plant or operations, but conditions overall and what we're trying to accomplish."
He said his career, which took him from jailer, to administrator, into the private sector, and now back to the jail setting has given him a unique perspective. He said he looks forward to sharing it with the staff of the facility.
During his interview last week, Crooks was offered a brief tour of the facility and an opportunity to speak with staff.
"From that short tour, I can't draw conclusions," he said. "I talked to several of the staff and Sheriff (Jody) Helm, others in the administration, and realized they've been trying to sustain over the past few months not really having time to focus on the operation to make substantial improvements, but sustain. I saw what I expected to see."
Crooks said he doesn't want to enter the new position with any misconceptions and wants to approach the job first by observing, listening intently and learning.
"I don’t want to go into it making extensive, immediate changes until I know that the situations are, understand Garfield County and understand what they want to achieve," he said. "I want to do my job. I want to do it well.
"I just know that the county is in need of someone to focus on the jail and take care of things and that’s what I plan to do."
