Consultant to Enid business leaders: Focus on training, education

Enid businesses have a unique chance post-COVID to promote the city’s educational training ground, an economic development consultant told members of Enid Regional Developmental Alliance.
At Thursday’s annual meeting, held via Zoom because of pandemic-related concerns, Chris Schwinden said Enid’s business leaders should develop a “one-page” pitch for potential workers and investors, among other recommendations.
“I think there’s an opportunity to do that really, really well here,” said Schwinden, a consultant with Site Selection Group.
Labor and investment are moving in opposite directions since the pandemic began, he said, with head counts declining as capital investments grow.
Enid’s demographic advantages include its “clean” commuting story, a favorable age profile and a positive trajectory on quality of place, Schwinden said.
Its threats, he added, include low labor participation and a lower population growth.
“Companies are going to ask, “Am I going to have the sheer size of a labor force for a larger operation?’” Schwinden said.
However, Enid is located on the edge of a “good neighborhood” from Texas into eastern Oklahoma for population growth through 2030, one of five projected North American areas, Schwinden said. He named bigger metropolitan areas such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa as most likely market competitors.
He also recommended Enid’s economic developers focus on certain industries in the future, two of which already have been long established in the city: heavy manufacturing and food processing.
The other industries that have potential in Enid include aerospace, automotive and entrepreneurship and remote work.
Enid also can work on eastward rail-served projects expanding or escaping from California, he said.
ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said during the meeting’s executive report that the organization intends to “double down” on its primary goal of supporting local businesses, specified as “third places”: citizens’ next-most visited locations following work and home.
She also pointed out recent economic development successes, such as the announcement of the new industrial park, The District and the west end marketplace at Garriott and Garland.
“I think any community in the state would be lucky to have the kind of retail development we’re seeing,” Powell said.
Retail destruction has gripped both the city and nation in the wake of the pandemic, which Powell said has increased exponentially. Both JCPenney’s and Dillard’s closed their doors at their Enid locations.
However, the city of Enid has seen a slight revenue rebound this month since the spring’s rockier revenue collections, when the city closed down all non-essential businesses for about two months.
Enid received $73.2 million in sales in May, more than $11 million higher than April’s and a 5.3% increase from July 2019’s report, according to Oklahoma Tax Commission.
OTC’s reports are based on sales about two months earlier.
