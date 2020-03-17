Commissioners table contract amendment related to Kaw Lake project

Enid city commissioners voted Tuesday to table an amendment to a contract with the construction manager at risk for the Kaw Lake water pipeline project.
The item on the agenda was an amendment to a contract worth $429.670.33 for Garney Construction, of Kansas City.
"This amendment will extend Garney's services as the Construction Manager at Risk ... with the goal of reducing the construction cost of the program to ensure the overall program budget of $315 million is maintained," information provided by the city of Enid states.
The vote was 6-0 to table the item. All commissioners were present except Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen.
Commissioners decided they wanted more information on the contract and what would be expected from Garney.
"I still don't understand what we are paying for," Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said.
Earlier, in their study session, commissioners heard a presentation about from Garney, representatives of Garver, the company engineering the project, and Chris Gdanski, director of engineering services for the city of Enid.
Commissioners heard that the cost estimate of the project, design of which is 30% complete, is $356 million, which is $41 million over the city's budget of $315 million.
Garver and Garney would have to work out cost savings, mainly in materials, to reach the city's budget.
By June, design of the project is supposed to be 60% complete, and by September Garney would prepare a guaranteed maximum price for the city.
The contract tabled would have run through June, said David Burkhart, of Garney.
To get to the guaranteed maximum price by September would require another amendment to the contract, Burkhart said, as more work would need to be done to gather the needed information. He said that next amendment could be worth as much as $700,000.
Also during the regular meeting, commissioners approved an ordinance to rezone property located at 417, 421 and 423 W. York, 909 S. Jefferson, 402, 406, 420 and 424 W. Indiana from R-4 residential duplex or two-family dwelling district to special use district for Enid Public Schools.
EPS plans to use the land for a parking lot for Enid High School.
