Commissioners discuss changes to municipal code

Enid city commissioners discussed some housekeeping concerning municipal code during their study session Tuesday evening.
One ordinance discussed concerned commercial medical marijuana growing facilities.
The ordinance, which was only discussed, would amend municipal code to add commercial medical marijuana grower facility as a permitted use in an agriculture district, as a permitted use in a C-3 general commercial district and as a use by review in a C-1 light commercial district.
The ordinance does not address individuals allowed by state law to grow their own marijuana for medicinal use, or caregivers who grow medical marijuana for those people they care for, said City Attorney Carol Lahman. Patients and caregivers are allowed by state law to grow a specified number of marijuana plants for their use.
Another ordinance discussed included changes in the fine for passing a school bus that has its stop sign out and flashing lights on while loading or unloading children. The fine in the city of Enid for that infraction currently is $500, Lahman said. Under the proposed ordinance, the overall fine would remain at $500 per violation, but the city portion of the fine would be lowered to $400. The other $100 would be a new state-mandated assessment.
The $100 collected by the state would go into a fund that schools could access to pay for cameras on school buses, Lahman said, that would be used to catch drivers passing buses when they shouldn’t.
A truancy ordinance also talked about would make changes to conform to state law, mainly concerning penalties. It currently is unlawful for a parent to not compel their children ages 6 to 18 to go to school.
The ordinance would make changes under the section “Refusal of Minor To Attend School.” The change would make it unlawful for minors 12 to under 18 to refuse to go to school. Current ordinance sets the lower age at 6.
Penalties for non-compliance would be not more than $50 for the first offense, not more than $100 for the second offense and not more than $250 for the third and subsequent offenses.
Another ordinance governing railroad crossings would change the maximum fine for driving around a crossing gate or barrier to $250 regardless if there was a collision or not.
In other business discussed during study session, commissioners:
• Discussed the calendar for budget hearings. City staff would have a draft budget to commissioners by April 24, and budget hearings would be set for April 30 and May 5. A public hearing on the budget would be May 7, with approval of the new city budget set for the May 19 commission meeting.
• Heard an update on several projects. The Meadowlake Park low-water crossing is almost ready to go out for bids, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said. Plans are to award the contract in May. The crossing would link the north and south parts of the park, making it easier for patrons to cross from one side to the other.
• Talked about the recent town hall meeting. Most commissioners said they had received favorable comments about the meeting.
Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell said he would like to see the city hold at least one and possibly two town halls each year. Mayor George Pankonin agreed, saying it could be possible to hold another town hall in six months.
No votes can be taken during study session.
In their regular meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a lengthy consent agenda without any discussion.
Items on the consent agenda included several easements related to the Kaw Lake water pipeline project; a contract for $638,802 with Conrad Fire Equipment for a pumper capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute; and a contract worth $334,655 to Luckinbill for a storm water improvement project on South Cleveland.
