Commission to approve city budget Tuesday

Enid city commissioners are set to approve the city's expected $163 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year Tuesday night.
The budget, presented over the past two weeks, calls for about $156.5 million in revenue, with the roughly $6.26 million deficit to be made up by fund balances that have built up over the years in several areas. For instance, general fund expenses for FY 2020-21 are budgeted at about $51.2 million, with about $48.7 million in revenue.
The city has budgeted a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue, nearly $2 million less in water revenue and $405,000 less in police fines, senior accountant Jennifer Smith told commissioners several weeks ago.
Other departments budgeted for FY 20-21 include Enid Municipal Authority, Stride Bank Center, capital improvement project funds, Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Meadowlake Golf Course and the 911 center.
EMA is budgeted at $55.9 million for next year, with about $53.7 million in revenue. Stride Bank Center's budget calls for about $2.08 million in revenue, with expenses of about $2.5 million, which would require a subsidy of $419,173 from the city to make ends meet.
The capital improvement fund is budgeted at $15.3 million budget for FY 2020-21 — a slight increase from this fiscal year’s budgeted $14.7 million. Major capital improvement projects include stormwater and transportation work on the soccer complex, expected to cost $1 million next year; connection of the Enid Trails System to downtown, at $75,000; and construction of a new skate park, at $300,000, an update of which the city will also hear during a study session at 5 p.m.
During the study session, commissioners will discuss revisions to the draft building ordinance, to rates and fees for Meadowlake Golf Course and to the solid waste ordinance.
The commission will meet in study session at 5 p.m. and regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building. Commissioners and members of the public also will able to attend via video conference.
