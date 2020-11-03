City storm cleanup expected to cost $500,000, to take a month

The city of Enid expects to spend about half a million dollars cleaning up tree limb damage from last week’s ice storm.
Citywide cleanup is expected to be complete within 30 days, Enid City Manager Gilbert told city commissioners during their study session Tuesday night — with a couple weeks for “wiggle room,” David Hunter, director of Public Utilities, added.
The city estimates the cost to haul 50,000 cubic yards of limbs to be chipped at $300,000. Contracted chipper teams chipping 10 hours a day six days a week will cost an additional $80,000 over a 30-day period, and employee overtime, materials and equipment time are estimated at least $100,000.
The city is working on an emergency basis with two tree service contractors: Brown’s Tree Service from Topeka, Kan., and Buy-Rite Services from Enid. The latter will provide two two-man chipping teams at the service brush drop-off site at 1500 W. Poplar. Another drop-off site will be located at 1202 S. 10th.
Contractors were picking up piles Tuesday, while the city landfill also was open immediately after the storm. Though lines were reportedly long, Gilbert said residents aren’t required to bring account numbers for the time being to ease wait times.
He said there no was no line at the landfill Tuesday, to which Mayor George Pankonin jokingly replied, “They were all voting.”
Gilbert said he is confident the president would declare a disaster emergency for the state of Oklahoma, which will allow FEMA to reimburse cities such as Enid up to 75% of cleanup costs.
He said Mike Honigsberg, Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management director, will submit the request to FEMA once the county reaches expenditures $227,000.
The state Office of Emergency Management also will reimburse the city 12.5%, Gilbert said, coming to a total 87.5% covered of the approximate $500,000 over 30 days.
However, Gilbert said Enid normally takes more than a year to receive reimbursements, so city reserves must be used to front the cleanup expenses.
He said he would return in a special commission meeting in the next several weeks to request this emergency funding.
The ice storm that occurred Sunday night through Monday morning throughout Oklahoma is the biggest one since 2002, Gilbert said.
“And I think of that as the mother of ice storms, the really big one,” Gilbert said of the 2002 ice storm.
OG&E reported that last week’s caused more outages than ever, though, as more than 400,000 customers were left without power, including in Enid, where power was fully restored by Sunday night.
During their regular meeting afterward, city commissioners mass-approved several consent agenda items, including purchasing of a new raw water pipeline to replace one damaged on Oct. 5; awarding $80,000 in regular grant funding to CDSA for homelessness prevention; and setting Feb. 9, 2021, as the election date for commissioners of Wards 3, 4 and 6, with run-off voting on April 6. A recall for Ward 3 also is expected to be held on Feb. 9.
