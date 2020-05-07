City plans decrease in sales tax revenue for FY 2021 budget

The city of Enid has built in a decrease in revenue into its budget plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year, commissioners were told during a budget hearing Tuesday.
The city has budgeted a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue, nearly $2 million less in water revenue and $405,000 less in police fines, Jennifer Smith, senior accountant told commissioners, during a review of the budget Tuesday. Water revenue is down because of a reduction in usage by Koch Fertilizer.
Sales tax revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year was budgeted at about $32.6 million, a decrease of about $3.59 million from fiscal year 2019-20.
The overall budget commissioners are expected to approve in their meeting May 19 calls for about $156.5 million in revenue, with spending set at about $163 million. The roughly $6.26 million deficit will be made up by fund balances that have built up over the years in several areas. For instance, general fund expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year are budgeted at about $51.2 million, with about $48.7 million in revenue. However, the general fund has a current fund balance of about $13.1 million.
Commissioners heard about the proposed budget for individual departments Tuesday and during a special meeting Thursday. They will have another special budget hearing May 14 to go over budgets for the final departments.
One of the departments discussed was Stride Bank Center.
Smith said the city budgeted a $250,000 decrease in hotel tax revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Hotel tax revenue has been trending down in the current fiscal year, falling $62,000 in April, Smith said.
SBC funding for FY 2021 includes $750,000 in hotel tax revenue, down from $906,250 for the current fiscal year.
General Manager Kevin Boryczki outlined operations at the center, as well as the financial situation.
The FY 2021 budget calls for about $2.08 million in revenue, with expenses of about $2.5 million, which would require a subsidy of $419,173 from the city to make ends meet.
The city has had to provide a subsidy every year of the center’s operations, but that figure has dropped each year, until this year.
In FY 2013, the subsidy was about $780,000, dropping to $419,117 in FY 2019. With the cancellation or postponement of so many events, the subsidy will climb to $527,362 for the current fiscal year.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings asked Boryczki if SBC will ever become self-sufficient.
“I don’t think it will ever get to a point where it will will cover itself,” Boryczki said.
He did say staff expected revenue from conventions and conferences to grow once the downtown hotel is open, which would help reduce the subsidy.
Boryczki also said events at Stride Bank Center generate about $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from people coming to Enid from outside Garfield County.
For the first three months of the current fiscal year, Boryczki said, and projections for the three months left show SBC hosted 319 events, which is down 70-80 events, mainly from cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the upcoming fiscal year, Boryczki projects 399 events at Convention Hall, 55% of those being meetings and 33% being banquets.
For Stride Bank Center itself, they plan 61 events, which is down mainly due to Enid High School moving its basketball games to the new gym next to the high school, he said.
The largest proportion of events — 46% — will be sports, with concerts making up 23%, he said, and community events coming in third at 10%.
Commissioners also reviewed budgets for Enid Municipal Authority, Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Meadowlake Golf Course and the 911 center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.