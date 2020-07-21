City OKs possible mid-year 2% employee pay raise

Enid City Commission unanimously approved a possible half-year pay increase for city employees for the current fiscal year on Tuesday night.
Commissioners passed the collective bargaining agreement with American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees along with other consent items at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
While the city of Enid has budgeted sales and use tax collections at 10% under last year’s, if tax receipts between July and December total at least $18,474,053, city employees will receive a 2% across-the-board pay increase.
That increase will be added to the first payroll in January 2021. If receipts fall below that $18.4 million total, no pay increase will occur.
While the last two months have reported revenue decreases, Enid reported a 5.3% increase in sales this month compared with last July; the city received more than $3.1 million in sales tax revenue this month. Sales tax revenue reports from Oklahoma Tax Commission are based on sales from approximately two months earlier, so July’s receipts would mostly be from May’s sales, when the city of Enid reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The agreement also increases sick leave buyback from $50 to $75.
Job titles covered under the AFSCME pay plan agreement include technicians, library specialists, crew workers, transit drivers, office assistants and animal control officers, among other positions.
Pay raises are currently scaled at 15 steps, including entry pay. The first six increase by 3%, the following eight by 2%.
Employees who have maxed out all 15 total steps of the pay plan will receive a 2% pay increase beginning on Friday’s payroll.
The commission also approved renewing annual contracts with Main Street Enid, for $75,000, and Enid Regional Developmental Alliance, for $603,000; as well as appropriated additional funds for prior fiscal year city projects that have been encumbered into this year.
Enid Municipal Authority was appropriated $555,479.94 for prior-year encumbrances from current fund balances; Sanitary Sewer Capital Improvement Fund received $250,000 in additional funds to help cover emergency electrical repairs of damage sustained at the city’s wastewater plant from a recent lightning strike.
Commissioners appropriated $3 million from Enid Municipal Authority to the Water Capital Improvement Fund to provide continued funding for Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project easement acquisitions, one more of which commissioners accepted Tuesday night.
They also approved a city code change increasing the permitted scaled sizes of accessory buildings such as carports and storage sheds, exempting all unattached garages and carports that are already built and lots more than 1 acre in size.
Commissioners, Mayor George Pankokin, City Attorney Carol Lahman and City Manager Jerald Gilbert then went into executive session to discuss an upcoming mediation with Koch Fertilizer Enid LLC over a contractual dispute. No action was taken Tuesday night.
Commissioner compensation discussed
An election to change the city’s charter to allow for compensating the mayor and city commissioners would take place at the earliest in January 2021, Lahman told commissioners during the prior study session Tuesday.
Enid voters would decide on an ordinance proposal either to strike the general prohibition against compensation or to specify compensation amounts, Lahman said.
Regardless of which change were passed, only commissioners and mayor elected or appointed to a term of office after the charter change would be compensated.
Compensation of Enid’s mayor and city commissioners is currently prohibited under Enid’s existing charter from 1947.
The election also could take place during new officer elections in February, but that charter change then wouldn’t apply to those elected at the same time, only to possible later runoffs, Layman said.
Fifteen years ago, a charter change election cost $15,000, Lahman said.
Commissioners last discussed a change to the city charter including compensation in a March 2017 study session. The changes did not move to regular meeting for a vote after commissioners took issue with other changes related to ward elections.
A previous vote proposing compensating commissioners and the mayor failed when Mike Cooper served as mayor, sometime between 1995 and 1999, Lahman said.
The city of Stillwater currently pays its council members per meeting: $100 for the mayor and $50 for board members, coming to $3,500 a year for the mayor and $1,800 a year for board members. Edmond pays its council monthly; its mayor receives $500 a month, and councilors $350.
Commissioners will have to take action by Oct. 28’s regular meeting to proceed with a public election, which would require a 51% simple majority vote to pass the change, Layman said.
