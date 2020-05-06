City hears Kaw Lake pipeline project updates

Enid city commissioners heard updates during its Tuesday study session on the Kaw Lake water supply project, currently in pre-construction phase.
Representatives from Enid’s hired design firm, Garver, and proposed construction manager at-risk (CMAR) firm, Garney Construction, both agreed to separate three-month pre-construction timelines — Garver for completing 60% of the design process and Garney to then commit to a guaranteed maximum price.
The latter firm’s contract, still set at $429,670.33, was to be approved on March 17, but the commission unanimously tabled the item. In the two months since — while Mayor George Pankonin’s emergency declaration mandates were put in place — the city and Garver have been working on design revisions to reduce the total budget down $43 million.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the budget for the 74-mile pipeline project still is 315 million, and construction is set to begin within the year. Garney’s budgeted construction plan was set at $291 million of that total budget.
“It was clear to us … we did not provide enough information for you to feel comfortable doing anything with CMAR that night,” Gilbert said.
Work on the project is not expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Gilbert said Monday at an Enid Rotary Club meeting.
If the commission approves Garney’s contract at its May 19 meeting, discounting the rest of May’s design process and beginning June, the two three-month timelines would continue pre-construction into November.
As a CMAR, if Garney proceeds with an acceptable GMP but city decides to go another route, Garney would like to be terminated for convenience and entitled to recoup verified costs incurred to date of termination. However, the firm could not turn and bid on the program, due to unfair competitive advantage.
Scott Parrish, co-president of Garney, told commissioners Tuesday the firm also has been contracted for shared savings 60%/40% (Enid/Garney) if the program were delivered for less than the GMP. That non-negotiable fee is not to exceed 5% the cost of work.
As specified in the contract, the firm’s construction goals include quality of water, volume and durability — estimating a 30-year life span on the pipeline focused on rotating equipment such as pumps, valves and gates for maintenance.
Of the 220 easement offer packets prepared and delivered for the project, 166 easements have been accepted, according to the city. Four were approved by the city at its Tuesday regular meeting.
Other items planned for the study session — revisions to the city’s golf course fees and polycart ordinances — were tabled for the next session, set for May 19.
