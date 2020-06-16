City gives $2.7M more to Kaw Lake design firm for added services

Enid city commissioners unanimously approved giving $2.7 million more to the design firm for the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project Tuesday night.
The amendment will cover remaining costs for Garver Engineering LLC as it kept working for 12 more months and also worked with the project’s construction manager at-risk firm, Garney Construction.
The project’s overall $315 million budget will not change. Construction in phase four, set to begin early next year, will see a reduction of Garver’s services, representative Michael Graves told commissioners previously.
Garver has spent $9.2 million of its $12.1 million budget on program management since the pre-construction phase began in October 2018. An additional $4.5 million is expected for the rest of pre-construction, which will finish in December — meaning the firm would need an additional $1.6 million.
Meanwhile, the collaboration with CMAR Garney has totaled $1 million, with an expected $500,000 for the rest of pre-construction. These services were not budgeted in the initial $12.1 million design firm budget because the city commission decided in February 2019 to move the project from design-bid-build to the CMAR process. Garver requested a total $1.5 million in CMAR collaboration costs.
Together, these in- and out-of-budget costs total $3.1 million, which the city negotiated to $2.7 million.
The 70-mile pipeline will cross 230 parcels of land from Kaw Lake near Ponca City to a future water treatment plant in Enid. Of those 230, 228 have been delivered, and 179 have been accepted. The city approved four more easements Tuesday night.
Commissioners also moved to take and condemn two land tracts in Garfield County needed for the pipeline, under eminent domain. The city of Enid previously has unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with the land owners to acquire the easements, offering $4,800 each for both properties.
To cover the added fees, commissioners first appropriated $2.8 million from Enid Municipal Authority to the Water Capital Improvement Fund, through a $44.4 million loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Commissioners also re-appropriated about $250,000 in funds after tax revenues came in about 7% higher from the last three months. They also appropriated an additional $250,000 to the Enid Event Center and Convention Hall Department and $20,000 to the Airport Department budgets.
Meadowlake Park low-water crossing passed
Commissioners awarded a nearly $500,000 contract to a design firm to build a low-water crossing connecting both sides of Meadowlake Park. Commissioners Rob Stallings and David Mason voted against the contract, which was tabled last month.
EMC Services LLC will provide a 180-day base bid for the project in the amount of $458,598.10.
The low-water crossing would be located in the area between the railroad tracks and the spillway and provide pedestrian access.
In 2018, the commission hired Cabbinness Engineering for about $15,000 to study multiple options for a crossing in Meadowlake.
Besides the low-water crossing, other options the firm provided were an upstream crossing, upstream of the existing Meadowlake spillway; crossing over the existing Meadowlake spillway; a crossing at or adjacent to the U.S. 81 bridge; and a floating bridge structure.
The firm then engineered the actual project for roughly $25,000 in 2019.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said the city has spent enough time delaying the project and has spent too much money already.
“Part of the reason I’ve been pushing so hard for this is, I’ve been out there with my kids, when my wife was in a wheelchair, when she’s used a walker, and it’s hard to cross from one side to the other unless you can go scuttle across the rocks,” Ezzell said.
“And I know we could just kick it down the road and save some money and maybe see if we can get something sexier, but this has gone on an awful long time, folks, and I just don’t think it’s going to get any better.”
During the regular meeting, commissioners also:
• Raised the age for purchasing and using tobacco from 18 to 21.
• Lowered the city’s 401(k) retirement plan participant age to 18.
• And went into executive session to discuss Enid Regional Development Alliance’s contract to develop objectives for the upcoming fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.