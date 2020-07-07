City approves police raises, skate park building

City commissioners unanimously approved the Enid police union’s collective bargaining agreement Tuesday night, granting a $4,500 increase to the starting salary of patrol officers.
The two-year agreement goes into effect immediately.
The new pay plan includes raising patrol officers’ starting annual salary from $37,041.91 to $41,641.60, as well as adding a $6,000 sign-on bonus program for new officer hires, to be paid in three $2,000 installments on each yearly hiring anniversary’s first payroll.
The CBA also will raise the hourly rate from $30 to $35 an hour when officers perform a two-hour minimum of security for third parties, and increase assignment pay to a flat rate of $250 per month for field training officers and sergeants.
Each year, the city budgets for 100% of all officers, so the difference between budgeted and actual personnel costs will cover the pay raises, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said. One hundred officers are budgeted for fiscal year 2020-21, including 74 patrol officers, 14 sergeants, six lieutenants, five captains and one chief.
The CBA will reduce patrol officers’ one-year step periods for a 6.8% pay increase from 14 to seven, capping out at $61,795.23. The other three positions — sergeant, lieutenant and captain — contain a 4% increase between steps. Sergeants can earn between $61,454.37 and $74,768.64 annually, with six increase steps. Lieutenants can earn between $71,114.95 to $83,194.43, with five steps; captains, from $78,427.65 to $88,220.44, with four. All department employees will earn at least their current salary.
Concerns about complaints
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who motioned to approve all the items on the claims agenda except for the CBA, raised concerns about the complaint-filing process in the agreement.
“Because it’s a two-year agreement, I want to make sure this is a discussion we have now,” he said.
Ezzell said as he understood from the CBA, that anonymous complaints were de-prioritized and that current disciplinary steps within the department relied too heavily on the chief of police, which he said was “not an objective standard, and it’s not an accountable standard.”
“We had someone come speak to us who felt like they made a complaint about racial profiling, and it wasn’t taken seriously, and they felt they weren’t safe to make that report,” he said.
Under Article 18 of the new CBA, any complaint of an officer is referred to a supervisor, who determines the seriousness of the complaint, whether minor or serious incident.
Minor complaints can result in non-disciplinary counseling and/or training, or documented verbal or written reprimand.
For complaints on alleged serious misconduct or criminal activity, the chief designates any lieutenant or captain, or another law enforcement agency, such as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, to conduct a criminal investigation to be completed within 30 business days.
Chief Brian O’Rourke said every complaint is investigated, and in his 10 years as chief, a lot of complaints have been sustained, such as officers speeding or being rude.
“I don’t think we’re not addressing complaints by any means,” O’Rourke said.
Many of the officers have been taken to Enid Police Civil Service Commission, the independent body that holds hearings on complaints brought to them by the police chief and then recommends disciplinary action to the chief. Five members comprise the board, four Enid residents and one police representative as secretary, currently Capt. Gary Fuxa.
The policies and procedures are specified under the city’s charter, not the police union’s collective bargaining agreement, though the CBA does clarify the commission’s officer hiring, promotion and examination processes.
O’Rourke said not every complaint is going to be investigated internally; if someone took any anonymous complaint directly to the civil service commission, they also would hypothetically be able to determine if the complaint warrants further investigation from an independent agency, which City Attorney Carol Lahman confirmed is doable.
“And I’m not trying to be critical of the job you’re doing,” Ezzell said. “But what feels right is … there should be some alternate channel.”
“The alternate channel could be the civil service board,” O’Rourke said. “(The commission) could ask to see complaints. They never have, but that’s an option for them. And that would be a civilian oversight of that complaint.”
Enid resident Milton Mitchell was appointed to the commission Tuesday and said he intends to focus on more diversity in the department.
New skate park
The commission also approved the 100% design build from Spohn Ranch Skateparks for the city’s new skate park, to be located on 5th between Broadway and Randolph.
Construction will begin in the early fall and finish by Thanksgiving, said Ezzell, who motioned to accept the design with the add alternates. Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen, who sits on the park’s design committee with Ezzell, seconded the motion.
The project is set to cost $378,688. To fund the entire project, which was initially budgeted at $300,000, commissioners also approved re-appropriating the additional money from the general fund.
According to the deal, the city is responsible for irrigation and sidewalk and parking lot improvements.
The current skate park, located behind the police department at 401 W. Garriott, will be replaced by a proposed shooting simulation and CLEET training center.
“We just want somewhere safe where these kids deserve to go,” one unidentified representative of the Enid skating community told commissioners.
Other items
Commissioners also approved amending the municipal zoning code to allow commercial medical marijuana facilities within agricultural zones. Grow facilities are not allowed in residential zones unless the property owner gets the property rezoned, Lahman said.
Along with that ordinance, the commission approved the rezoning of a 60-acre property on 6401 W. Willow from residential to agricultural district, to allow the property owners to build a medical marijuana grow facility in two rooms of the existing barn.
They also approved rezoning the 60-acre three tracts of land to a special use district meant for Autry Technology Center’s new training centers.
