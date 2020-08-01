Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center hosting art show

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, is hosting an art show of Oklahoma-inspired work in multiple media, running through Aug. 19.
The show, which is the center’s exhibit gallery, features the work of Jena Kodesh, Cheryl Swanson and Linda Heller. Featured pieces include oil paintings, oil enhanced photographs and three-dimensional pieces, and the art is available for purchase.
Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries, and are required to wear face masks during their visit. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.