Cherokee man hurt in accident

A Cherokee man was injured Friday morning when his motorized bicycle crashed in Alfalfa County.
Gene Leon Davis, 72, was taken to Share Medical Center in Alva, then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 11:16 a.m. Friday on Greer Road, about 1.3 miles west of Cherokee.
According to the report, Davis was riding a Huffy motorized bicycle west on Greer Road when there was a mechanical problem with the rear fender. He lost control and hit the roadway, according to the report.
Davis' condition at the time of the accident was unknown, according to the report, which lists the cause as "mechanical defects."
