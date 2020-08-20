Chamber cancels Cherokee Strip Days Celebration

Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Cherokee Strip Days Celebration, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
The decision was made by the chamber board of directors because parade entries were substantially down due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We hated to do it and we certainly didn’t take the decision lightly,” chamber President Jon Blankenship. “We felt like we needed at least half the number of last year’s parade entries to move forward and have a successful event this year. We didn’t reach that threshold.”
A second request for parade entries was sent to 2019 parade participants last week. It also was distributed to media contacts and all Enid chamber members.
“We emphasized that we were taking several public safety steps including requiring masks and hand sanitizer for vendors and encouraging masks and social distancing for parade participants and the public," Blankenship said.
Organizers also were planning to encourage spectators to spread out and utilize Grand and Independence more for viewing the parade.
Activities on the courthouse lawn also are canceled. Blankenship said the parade is always the main drawing card.
“Without the parade we would not have the crowd to support the food vendors, entertainers or the arts and crafts area,” he said.
All Cherokee Strip event sponsorships will be refunded. Booth fee and parade entry fee checks will not be deposited. Those who paid cash for parade entries may come by the chamber office, 210 Kenwood, and receive a refund. Refund checks for parade entries also can be mailed upon request.
Blankenship said the chamber looks forward to planning and hosting the 2021 Cherokee Strip Days Celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.