Cashion man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old Cashion man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash about 10 miles southwest of Guthrie, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 9:44 p.m. on MacArthur a half mile north of Camp Road in Logan County, according to an OHP report. Jerry J. Avey was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries by the state medical examiner.
Avey was southbound on MacArthur in a 2007 Nissan Murano when he lost control, departed the road to the left, struck a tree and rolled a half time, with the vehicle coming to rest on its top, according to the report. Avey's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation. The report lists speed as the cause of the collision. Avey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
