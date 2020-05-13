Canton senior awarded National Merit Scholarship

Canton High School senior Jared Cox has been awarded a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation named the annual winners Wednesday.
Cox was one of about 7,600 awardees chosen nationally out of an initial field of 1.5 million applicants and 15,000 finalists.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to a press release.
Cox's likely field of study in college is medicine, according to the press release.
