Candle determined to be cause of Waukomis house fire

Firefighters respond to a blaze that destroyed a house Thursday in Waukomis. (Photo provided by Waukomis Fire Department)

A lit candle caused a fire Wednesday that destroyed a home in Waukomis.

Waukomis Fire Depart­ment stated on its Facebook page that firefigthers were called out at 11 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on Plainview.

Assisting were firefighters from Drummond, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek, Douglas and Fairmont volunteer fire departments.

“Unfortunately, the home was deemed a total loss,” according to the Facebook post. “Cause of the fire was determined to be a lit candle due to power outage. Please be safe and cautious during these trying times and weather conditions.”

