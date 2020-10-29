Candle determined to be cause of Waukomis house fire

A lit candle caused a fire Wednesday that destroyed a home in Waukomis.
Waukomis Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that firefigthers were called out at 11 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on Plainview.
Assisting were firefighters from Drummond, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek, Douglas and Fairmont volunteer fire departments.
“Unfortunately, the home was deemed a total loss,” according to the Facebook post. “Cause of the fire was determined to be a lit candle due to power outage. Please be safe and cautious during these trying times and weather conditions.”
