A Calumet man was injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Blaine County.
Michael Dean Haydon, 56, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with trunk and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 4:38 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 51A about 7 miles north of Watonga.
According to the report, Haydon was riding a 1999 Yamaha south on Oklahoma 51A when he failed to negotiate a curve.
The report lists his condition as apparently normal. The cause is under investigation. He was not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.