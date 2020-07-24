Enid Police Department officers have arrested two brothers on complaints of first-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary for an incident earlier in the week.
Cesar Alexis Alvarado-Oliveros and Oscar Ivan Alvarado, both of Enid, were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was served at their trailers on East Cornell.
At 11:42 p.m. Monday, police received a call about a man covered in blood sitting by vehicle in the 1700 block of North Washington, according to an EPD report. Officers spoke with the caller, who said two men had broken into his truck and were seen by a neighbor leaving to the north.
Officers went to a residence in the 200 block of West Mulberry and found a knife in the front yard, blood around the outside of the residence and saw several windows broken out at the residence, according to the report. Officers cleared the residence but found no one inside. Officers found more blood inside the residence and evidence of an apparent struggle.
Officer Dustin Fitzwater found a man hiding in the alley behind the residence, who identified himself and said he lived at the home, according to the report. The man said he was at home with his roommate when "Cesar and Ebon" began knocking at the door.
He said the two broke windows to the house, went back to the front door and came into the residence, according to the report. He said Cesar began attacking his roommate with a crowbar and Ebon kept him away from the two during the attack.
The man said he ran out the back door and east down the alley, with Cesar and Ebon running after him, according to the report. He said he thought his roommate was behind him when he began running away but he was unsure.
He said before he ran, he noticed his roommate had a large amount of blood coming from his head, according to the report. He said they did not fight Cesar and Ebon because they had baseball bats and metal poles. He said the knife belonged to either Cesar or Ebon because he saw them both with it.
At 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of an unresponsive male in the 700 block of East Poplar, according to the report. The caller said a neighbor had come to her house asking her to call the police because his friend was dying.
Sgt. Aaron Barber responded and went inside the residence and found a man who had been bleeding for awhile and was lying in a pool of blood, according to the report. The sergeant noted the man had several lacerations to his face along with with multiple contusions.
Detective Brian Schwarzkopf spoke with the man and his roommate about the attack.
The roommate said he knows Cesar and "Iban" from previous interactions and them drinking at the house on Wet Mulberry, according to the report. He said on Monday the two arrived at the house but they did not want them there, did not let them in and told them to leave.
He said Cesar and Iban kicked the door and broke windows, according to the report. He said the pair entered the house through a window.
The roommate said he was hit many times and cut with a knife, according to the report. He said Cesar and Iban are brothers and live next to one another in the 200 block of East Cornell.
On Wednesday, detectives, SWAT and K-9 Officer Cody Smith served a no knock search warrant at 241 E. Cornell for trailers on the property, according to the report. Cesar Alvarado was found in one of the trailers and Oscar Alvarado found in the other. Both were taken into custody without incident.
During a search of both trailers and a truck on the property, several BB guns, a .22 revolver and machetes were found, according to the report. Blood was found inside the truck.
Schwarzkopf and Detective Kevin Everley interviewed Oscar at the county jail.
Oscar said he's had problems with people stealing from him, according to the report. He said he and his brother have done some painting for them but were never paid. Oscar said Cesar said the same men took some tools from his truck.
Oscar said he and brother went to Mulberry and asked the men why they were stealing their stuff, according to the report. Oscar said later his brother told him it wasn't the man on Mulberry who stole the tools. Oscar said he and his brother went to two houses.
Oscar said he and his brother went to the homes late Monday and early Tuesday, according to the report. Oscar later admitted the men at both homes owed him and his brother money for work that was done, according to the report. He said both men had stolen tools from him.
He admitted to breaking into the residence on Mulberry and Cesar beating the man inside, according to the report.
Oscar said when they went to confront the man on Poplar, he had kicked the man while Cesar hit him, according to the report.
Thursday, Schwarzkopf interviewed Cesar. Hew admitted to fighting with the man on Mulberry and breaking a window to get inside the residence, according to the report. He said he was able to reach into the man's pocket's and take some money and a cellphone from him.
Cesar said he and his brother went to a house on Poplar, where another man owed them some money, according to the report. He said when the man let them inside, Oscar began attacking him. He said he did not hurt the man and went outside.
When asked about blood found inside the truck where Cesar said he was sitting, Cesar suggested maybe the blood came from a blister on his finger, according to the report. When told it was a lot of blood, Cesar said he did not hurt the man on Poplar.
