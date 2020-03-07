Bond is set at $20,000 for pair of robbery suspects

Two men were arraigned this week on charges of robbery after being accused of beating a man and taking his beer and the change from the purchase of that beer.
Blake Delton Gilbert, 20, of Enid, and Christian Martin Guerra, 27, of Garber, both were charged with felony counts of conjoint robbery. Gilbert also was charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.
They both face a possible sentence of five to 50 years in prison on the robbery charge. Gilbert faces up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to $500 on the misdemeanor charge.
Online court records show both men appeared for arraignment before Special District Judge Brian Lovell. The judge set bond for both men at $20,000 and ordered them to return to court March 30 for a bond appearance.
At 9:41 p.m. Feb. 26, Garfield County Deputy Chase Becenti responded to a report of an assault. Dispatch advised someone had been beaten up and Miller EMS was out with the subject, according to the affidavit. While en route, Becenti was advised the victim was being transported by EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid.
Becenti spoke with the man at the hospital. The man said he was a resident of Garber and was with Gilbert and Guerra, according to the affidavit. The man said he got into a small car with the two and was given a ride to Jiffy Trip to buy beer for the two. He said he went inside the store and with his last $10 and bought a 15-pack of Keystone Light.
The man said when he returned to the car, an argument about the change began. He said they drove south on Oklahoma 74 away from Garber, according to the affidavit. The man said he was hit several times and blacked out. He said he awoke briefly while bring dragged from the backseat of the car by his feet before blacking out again.
The man said he woke up in knee-deep water in a pond and went to the closest residence for help, according to the affidavit. He said Gilbert and Guerra took his wallet, hat, the beer and his cellphone.
Becenti noted in the affidavit he saw blood on the man’s lips.
Becenti and Deputy Cole Harber found the vehicle described by the man at 304 E. Ponca, in Garber, according to the affidavit. Becenti applied for a search warrant for the residence and it was found Gilbert and Guerra had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
At 3:34 a.m., Becenti, Harber and deputies Sam Strecker, Mark Vargas and Kyle Pierce executed the search warrant, according to the affidavit. Gilbert and Guerra were taken into custody, with Gilbert telling Becenti his first name was “Cody.” Gilbert was shown a previous booking photo of him and was advised he also would be charged with obstruction.
During the search, the man’s driver’s license was located on the bedroom floor of the residence. His wallet was found on the living room floor, according to the affidavit. The man’s hat and cellphone were found inside the car and the 15-pack of beer was on the table in the living room.
