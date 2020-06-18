Oklahoma Black Lives Matter will host a "Time for Change" event 3-8 p.m. Saturday at Government Springs Park.
The event is slated to include barbecue, keynote speakers and more, according to a flyer delivered to the News & Eagle.
Saturday's event follows earlier protests in Enid, on June 2, 6 and 7. Black Lives Matter protests have occurred in cities across the nation since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis, Minn., police officer on Memorial Day.
Government Springs Park is located at 600 E. Garriott in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.