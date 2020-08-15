Bethel Baptist Pastor Wesley Byrd to retire Sunday, after 39 years

Pastor Wesley Byrd will celebrate 39 years of ministry at, and his retirement from, Bethel Baptist Church, in a special service Sunday.
Originally from Artesia, N.M., Byrd began his life in the church while searching for a place to marry his late wife, Joyce.
“We didn’t want to borrow a church — we wanted to be a part of the church where we got married,” Byrd said.
They found that home when they visited an Independent Baptist Church.
“The Holy Spirit got ahold of us, and we were both saved within a week,” Byrd said.
It didn't long after that for the Holy Spirit to move him beyond being a lay member of the church. After about two years, Byrd told Joyce he wanted to go back to school and become a pastor.
"She said, 'Well it's about time,'" Byrd said with a laugh. "I think she knew I was called before I did."
After graduating from Arlington Baptist College, in Arlington, Texas, in 1975, Byrd accepted an associate pastor's post in Euless, Texas, then another associate pastor position in Louisiana.
He was introduced to Enid and Bethel Baptist in 1978, coming here as associate pastor until 1979, under Bethel’s first pastor, John Britton.
After his first stop in Enid, Byrd moved on to found a Christian school in Roswell, N.M. But, it wasn’t long before Byrd was called back to Enid. When Britton retired in 1981, the church tapped Byrd to return as their senior pastor.
Byrd brought with him the passion he had picked up for Christian education while serving in New Mexico, to Bethel Baptist's Christian school. The school had about 70 students, in grades K-12, at its peak. Byrd said the school had dropped down to 12 students when it closed last year, after his wife, Joyce, died following a battle with cancer.
Now, his own health has caught up to him, and Byrd said it's time to step back.
"I think it's time to step aside and let someone with more energy take over," he said. "The Lord just moved it on my heart to step back, and He has given me peace about it."
Looking back on his 39-year tenure at Bethel, Byrd said he was happy to serve so long in one church — a rare instance in his denomination.
“For Independent Baptists, I think the average tenure is about 18 months, so I’ve well-outlasted that,” Byrd said with a laugh.
As he heads into retirement, Byrd said he will miss serving the congregation, especially the students.
"I've enjoyed helping the students, being part of their learning and watching them grow up," he said. "There are a lot of memories, and a lot of people stretched out around the world whose lives we got to be a part of, and I will miss that."
Byrd has moved to Norman, and on July 10 remarried to his wife, Barbara. He will continue to serve as a supply pastor and singer in retirement.
Sunday's farewell service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, at Bethel Baptist Church, 901 S. Cleveland. Christian education advocate and motivational speaker Ralph Rice will be the guest speaker.
Bethel Baptist Church has not named a new pastor, and currently is in a search process, Byrd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.