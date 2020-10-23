"A child who was once scared to face the world now realizes that her words and motions mean so much — she can control a 1,200-pound animal. That is power. That is the first step to each day — each horse, each rider."
Chip Baker, executive director at Bennie's Barn, said that's a typical start to a day at the nonprofit equine therapy and riding facility, where veterans and children with disabilities and special needs receive therapeutic riding sessions.
But, the effects of COVID-19 are making it harder to bring moments like that to children and veterans in need.
Due to health concerns, Bennie's Barn had to cancel its golf tournament and gala earlier this year, and just recently canceled its haunted hayride event for Halloween. Baker still hopes to have Sleigh Rides with Santa in December, but that will depend on the virus. And already, canceled fundraisers have put Bennie's Barn $50,000 behind its budget for this year.
"We're hoping to be able to rely on the community to help fill that gap," Baker said. "Every donation helps, whether it's $1 or $1,000. Our clients and our horses have the same needs, whether we can do fundraisers or not."
Any disruption in riding sessions can set a client back months in their therapy, Baker said.
Keeping that continuity going for the clients is something the staff and volunteers at Bennie's Barn work for every day, he said.
"As we get ready for the day, there is a peace within you, knowing that today we are going to change the lives of so many people," Baker said. "I wish everybody could wake up and start their day like we do at Bennie’s Barn."
Baker said a relationship of trust and understanding develops between horse and rider during the therapy sessions.
"As the first horse walks into the barn, there is a quiet understanding that today he is the catalyst of mobility and the voice for his rider that day," he said. "While he takes a saddle, it is as if he is putting on his business suit for a day at the office, full of meetings with his most important clients."
That sense of purpose gives children with special needs and disabilities, and veterans suffering PTSD and other injuries, a sense of belonging in a world where they can often feel forgotten.
"The barn is a place where people come to fit in, in this crazy world," Baker said. "Imagine finally fitting in or being the most important person for one hour. Imagine this one hour is what can make all your worries disappear, your voice be heard, and you are in control of everything; in that moment, your life can change."
The effects of those moments carry far beyond the riding ring and barn, Baker said.
"The rider becomes empowered not just while riding, but it transcends into their everyday life," he said. "The horse gives the rider the ability to understand just how important each word and action become as they work together, to strive for greatness."
Baker said he's hopeful the Enid community will come together to keep those empowering effects coming for kids and veterans in need.
"During these times and having to cancel fundraisers, we are calling on our community to help these clients still have a place where their voice is heard, and their dreams are made true," Baker said. "With your help Bennie’s Barn can continue to change lives daily. Please find it in your hearts to continue to make these dreams come true for the more than 200 one-hour sessions each month.
"Every one-hour session is for the kid who doesn’t want to face a bully, for the kid who was told he would never speak, for a woman to find her balance, for a mother to find her strength, for a child who now knows that she is in control."
For more information, contact Chip Baker at (580) 548-7258 or email benniesbarnenid@gmail.com. Donations can be made online at https://www.benniesbarn.org or by mail to 4914 E. Rupe, c/o Bennie's Barn, Enid OK 73701.
