Bennie's Barn needs community help to keep operating after loss of fundraisers

While much of the community has been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Bennie's Barn continues to provide therapeutic riding sessions for veterans and children with physical and developmental disabilities.
Chip Baker, Bennie's Barn founder and executive director, said the nonprofit is dedicated to continuing therapeutic riding services for those in need during the shutdown. But, he said, that mission is hampered because some of the nonprofit's fundraisers have been cancelled due to the pandemic, and Bennie's Barn needs the public's help to continue providing therapy sessions for people in need.
Riders — children, adults and veterans — who come to Bennie's Barn benefit in a number of ways from their interaction with the horses.
Caring for horses encourages an understanding and practice of good habits that are transferred to everyday life. Responsibility is developed by participating in the care and feeding of the horses.
Students must adapt to and exert control over the horse and, as a result, they gain improved concentration, judgment and reasoning. Each rider has a teaching team during each lesson.
A certified therapeutic riding instructor works along with specially trained and dedicated volunteers to develop and implement a riding curriculum for each student. Lessons are adapted to meet each student’s needs and goals.
Another purpose of Bennie’s Barn is to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected and displaced horses and use those horses, and the process of rehabilitation, to minister to the emotional and spiritual needs of mentally and physically disabled children and veterans.
Baker said the need for those services — for people suffering physical disabilities, developmental disabilities or PTSD — doesn't stop just because of the pandemic.
"If you look at kids with autism, if you change their routine even minutely, there can be a lot of backlash and a lot of setback in their progress," Baker said. "We've really been trying to keep everyone where they need to be."
For those in need of physical therapy, Baker said missing several weeks in the saddle can be just as harmful.
"If we go two or three weeks without them riding, their muscles contract again, and they're not getting the exercise and mobility they need," Baker said. "You can really set kids back in their therapy if they're not able to come out.
"For people who need to be blessed by horse therapy, to go weeks without it can be really detrimental to their therapy and it can be really detrimental to their home life," Baker said.
Bennie's Barn has been able to continue its therapeutic riding sessions with some added precautions, like sanitizing the saddles and gear in between each session, and limiting the number of people who can come with the rider.
But, what has had to stop are the fundraisers that keep Bennie's Barn functioning for those in need.
"What we're seeing is we have to cancel all our fundraisers, and that is taking a huge financial toll on us," Baker said. "Everything we budget out is based on our fundraisers coming in, but now we're able to do them."
Baker said he's already had to cancel public horseback riding lessons, a golf tournament and banquet — all of which leave gaps in the budget — and many of the annual summer camps that come to ride at Bennie's Barn already have cancelled.
That all means less money. But, the needs of the horses and the children and veterans who ride them haven't gone down.
"The horses still have to be vet-checked, they still have to be fed and our lights have to be on," Baker said. "Without taking care of our horses we can't take care of the people who rely on us."
Baker said grants cover the costs of payroll, office supplies and utilities. But, Bennie's Barn relies on its now-cancelled fundraisers to feed and care for the horses, and provide scholarships to kids in need whose parents can't afford therapeutic riding services.
"That's what we rely on the community for, is to help with the kids and the horses," Baker said, "and when the community helps out, 100% of that goes back into the kids and the horses."
Baker said he's hoping to raise $30,000 through donations, which would ensure Bennie's Barn can keep operating through the summer.
"I've never had to ask for help like this, but now I really need us to band together and I need your help," Baker said. "If it's $5, or $10 or $10,00 you can donate — every little bit helps, because 100% of that goes back into the program."
Donations can be made on the Bennie's Barn website, at https://www.benniesbarn.org, by mailing checks made payable to Bennie's Barn to 4914 E. Rupe, Enid OK 73701, or by calling Chip Baker at (580) 548-7258.
