A daughter got to see her father honored, and a newly-winged Air Force pilot got to see the family heritage he carries on, during a recent visit to M.L. Becker Educational Center at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Vicki Roberts, of Tulsa, and 2nd Lt. Evan Mayfield, who graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training in Class 20-12 at Vance Air Force Base on May 1, joined other family members at the museum on Oct. 7, to see displays remembering the late Woody Roberts, a B-24 airman from World War II, Vicki's father and Mayfield's great-great-uncle.
Woody Roberts enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 19, early in World War II, and went on to fly 50 combat missions as a top turret gunner and flight engineer in the B-24 Liberator.
Photos of Woody Roberts, a model of the B-24 he served in, the "Lucky Lois," and note cards he kept from each of his missions, are on display at the museum.
Vicki teared up while going through all the memories of her father, who died 11 years ago.
"He was my best friend and my hero," Vicki said of her father. "He had a great sense of humor, and he loved his country and the flag. He loved America."
Woody's love of country and desire to serve led him to the 15th Air Force, and one of the costliest and most daring air attacks of the war.
On Aug. 1, 1943, a combined force of 178 B-24s took off in Operation Tidal Wave — a low-level bombing raid on the oil refineries at Ploiești, Romania, which were estimated to produce up to a third of the oil used by the Nazi war machine.
At the time, the B-24 Liberator was the only American long-range heavy bomber available that could reach Ploiești from the nearest air bases in North Africa, according to the Air Force.
A crew of up to 10 operated the B-24, which was more than 66 feet long with a 110-foot wingspan. It could carry up to 8,000 pounds of bombs, and was equipped with nine or more .50 caliber machine guns for self-defense.
For the Ploiești mission, around 2,100 miles from North Africa to the target and back, the B-24s were given increased fuel loads, with fuel tanks placed inside their forward bomb bays, leaving the aft bomb bay to carry either six 500-pound bombs or four 1,000-pounders, according to the Air Force.
Navigational errors and the loss of the element of surprise led to the bombers arriving in several waves over the targets — becoming easy targets themselves for German anti-aircraft guns and fighters.
Vicki said her father talked after the war about staring, eye-to-eye, with a German gunner, as the German aircraft approached, both men firing their weapons. A piece of shrapnel went through Woody's helmet, nearly taking his life.
The Ploiești raid damaged the Axis refineries, but the cost for the 15th Air Force was great. Of the 178 bombers that took off, 62 were shot down or too badly damaged to continue service — 35% of the strike force — and 532 airmen were killed, wounded, missing or taken prisoner — about one in three of the 1,700 airmen who fought in the mission.
For his part in Tidal Wave and other engagements in World War II, Woody Roberts was awarded the Silver Star and two Bronze Stars.
Mayfield, Woody's great-great-nephew, said he was excited to see the mementos of his relative's service.
"It's awesome. I had no idea all this was here, and it's good to see some history of my family and the Air Force," Mayfield said. "It's definitely a reminder of the bigger motivation — the legacy of patriotism and being willing to sacrifice for your country."
A native of Boise, Idaho, Mayfield said he's been drawn to aviation since he was a boy.
"Ever since I was a little kid, whenever I looked up and saw an airplane, I was fascinated by them," Mayfield said.
That passion was steered toward the Air Force on his 13th birthday, when a family friend took him to fly an A-10 simulator.
After college, Mayfield worked for a couple of years as a mechanical engineer, but he said he was drawn by a love of aviation and a desire to serve to fulfill that youthful call to the Air Force.
He earned a commission through Air Force Officer Training School (OTS), and soon will be flying the A-10 Warthog at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mayfield said he looks forward to continuing the legacy of Woody Roberts, and also his legacy ties through his wife, Theresa Mayfield, whose uncle flew A-10s, and grandfather flew F-89s, both in the National Guard.
Looking back at her father's service, and forward to Mayfield's, Vicki said she wished her father could have been there.
"My Dad would be proud of him," Vicki said. "I wish he could meet him."
