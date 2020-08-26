Autry Tech seeking new superintendent

Autry Technology Center is partnering with Oklahoma State School Boards Association in its search for a new superintendent to replace Superintendent/CEO Brady McCullough, who is set to retire next year.
The CareerTech school also will seek community input as part of the search process.
An online survey is available at autrytech.edu so students, parents/guardians, Autry Tech employees, business partners and other community members can share what qualities they believe are important in the next superintendent.
Board president Martie Oyler said board members will use information gathered via the survey to help guide its decision making.
“The board is ready to listen. Hiring a new leader is a critical decision for the future of Autry Tech’s students, clients, educators, families and the entire community,” Oyler said. “We value the input of our community in the process, and we’re working with OSSBA to create opportunities for everyone to share with the board what’s important to look for in a new superintendent.”
The board is accepting applications and anticipates selecting a new superintendent in November, according to a news release sent Wednesday eveing.
McCullough is retiring from his position after six years at Autry Tech. During his time at Autry Tech, McCullough has spearheaded several new initiatives, including the purchase of a new training facility at 1802 N. Van Buren, new construction on the east end of the main campus for a diesel technology program, a CNC machine program and a fabrication lab, as well as the renovation of the culinary arts classroom to create a state-of-the-art training facility. His career with the Oklahoma CareerTech system spans more than three decades.
During the Aug. 5 meeting, the Autry Technology Center Board of Education approved a resolution to designate the newly constructed technology lab the McCullough Lab in his honor.
OSSBA has performed superintendent searches throughout the state. Districts that have recently used its search service include Oklahoma City, Enid, Chisholm, Washington, Norman, Metro Technology Center and Moore Norman Technology Center. The association will advertise the opening, recruit potential candidates and provide an electronic application management system.
“This is such an exciting time and process for the Autry Technology Center district,” Oyler said. “As one of the top CareerTech centers in the state, we want to continue to fill the community workforce with qualified workers and set our future generations up for success! We’re eager to find a leader who can help us achieve that vision.”
Autry Tech has been a part of the Enid community since 1967 and is one of 29 CareerTech schools across Oklahoma. The center has more than 25 career programs and offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many career fields. Autry serves nearly 16,000 individuals each year, including many area employees who receive training through the Business and Industry Services Department that works with over 500 local businesses each year.
