The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has selected an executive director for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City.
Archbishop Paul Coakley announced last Wednesday the selection of Leif Arvidson, who most recently served as executive director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wis.
“I am excited to begin this new adventure and join the effort to recognize the faith and witness of this holy Oklahoma priest,” Arvidson said. “I am honored to be chosen to help carry out the vision for the shrine and to assist with the creation and development of this beautiful destination of prayer, faith, education and ministry for the Oklahoma City community and for faithful from around the world.”
At his previous post in Wisconsin, where Arvidson served from June 2010 to the present, he oversaw a $2 million budget, 45 full-time and part-time employees, more than 50 volunteers, more than 30,000 benefactors and 75,000 pilgrims who visited the shrine each year.
He graduated summa cum laude from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in theology. In 2002, he earned a juris doctorate from Notre Dame Law School. He and his wife have 10 children.
“Leif is a wonderful leader in the local church, for his family and in his community,” Coakley said. “He understands the importance of Blessed Stanley in Oklahoma and will be dedicated to telling the story of our parish priest who gave his life for his Catholic faith and for the love of his people.”
The $40 million shrine at S.E. 89 and Shields in Oklahoma City is the “signature element of the first-ever capital campaign for the archdiocese,” according to a press release. The site will include a 2,000-seat church, a chapel where Blessed Stanley Rother will be entombed, an education building, an event space and several areas designated for shrines and devotion.
The archdiocese broke ground on the shrine last November. It is expected to be completed in 2022.
Rother was a priest from Okarche who served in Guatemala during a civil war. He was targeted “for helping to educate the local indigenous people and for creating a co-op to help them get better prices for their crops,” according to the press release. He murdered there on July 28, 1981.
He was beatified in September 2017 and is the first martyr from the United States and the first U.S.-born priest to be beatified.
Each year, on July 28, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the Diocese of Tulsa and the Diocese of Little Rock, Ark., celebrate his feast day.
For more information on Blessed Stanley, go online to stanleyrother.org. For more information, architectural renderings and a live webcam for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine, go online to rothershrine.org.
