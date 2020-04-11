While the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on graduation plans and celebrations, 18 area seniors in the Upward Bound program are drawing inspiration from the crisis to pursue their dreams, and serve others.
This year’s Upward Bound graduates are headed to college with more than $500,000 in scholarships, after completing the program at Northern Oklahoma College.
Upward Bound helps hard-working, but less-advantaged Enid-area students attain the grades, the vision and the money they need to achieve a higher education.
The federally funded program offers one-on-one tutoring, ACT test prep, academic advising, college tours and trips, and a five-week summer program covering a host of subjects like math, science and English at an advanced level. The program is free to students, and is targeted to those with a minimum 2.5 GPA, who meet the federal definition of low-income and who would be the first in their families to attain a four-year degree or higher.
Upward Bound director Erin McCoy said this year’s class of graduating seniors is a good reflection of the hard work and accomplishments of students who apply themselves in the program.
“All of our students are equally important to us, and our seniors every year never fail to astound us with their accomplishments,” McCoy said.
While all Upward Bound students have challenges to overcome, McCoy said this year’s seniors have faced unusual circumstances, with having to finish college entrance requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They have done some extraordinary things, and now under some extraordinary circumstances they continue to excel and succeed,” McCoy said. “We are especially proud of this group because of these extraordinary circumstances.”
McCoy said she feels for students who can’t have the normal graduation ceremonies and celebrations because of the pandemic. But, she also hopes they will look past the pandemic, to the future they will help shape.
“I would like them to know that despite current circumstances, their futures are so bright and they have already overcome personal adversity all their lives,” McCoy said. “I just don’t think there’s anything this world can throw at them they can’t overcome.”
Kimberly Beegle, academic adviser for Upward Bound, said this year’s seniors have shown exceptional initiative in completing all their college requirements, despite traditional classes being shut down because of the pandemic.
“They worked really hard,” Beegle said. “This group was really self-motivated, and they set their goals high on where they wanted to go to school and what they wanted to major in. Their follow-through was exceptional in applying for scholarships and seeking out opportunities. They were a really great group of kids to work with.”
While Beegle said students are naturally disappointed their graduation plans have been cancelled or postponed, she sees the coronavirus pandemic strengthening their resolve to use college as a launching point to help others.
“The times they are going through now will be even more of a catalyst for them, to achieve their dreams and help people,” Beegle said.
Amid the pandemic, Beegle said she doesn’t think it’s a coincidence this class of seniors has an unusually high percentage of students who plan to pursue careers in the medical field.
Of this year’s 18 seniors, eight intend to pursue careers in medicine or a medical-related field. The News & Eagle visited by phone with three of those students, all of whom have earned full- or nearly full-ride scholarships to college.
Anthony Carranza, a senior at Enid High School, has a personal reason for his dream of pursuing a career as a doctor. His grandmother died from breast cancer.
“I’ve just really had a strong connection with that field since then,” Carranza said, “and I want to make a change in that particular area.”
He will attend Oklahoma City University this fall, and plans to cellular and molecular biology and pre-medicine, with hopes of becoming an oncologist, hematologist or sports medicine physician.
Carranza said he planned to become a doctor long before the current pandemic, but the crisis caused by the coronavirus has heightened the need for more students willing and able to attend medical school.
“It’s just made me realize we were not prepared for this at all,” he said, “and there is such a need for people in the medical field.”
Carranza hopes the pandemic helps more people realize the need for programs that can help students overcome the barriers to medical school, especially the prohibitive cost.
“I hope this opens up people’s eyes,” Carranza said. “Between the cost of college and the cost of medical school — I really think the cost is holding some people back who may be the greatest people for some of those jobs. Hopefully this will be an eye-opener for people.”
As a first generation college student, Carranza said Upward Bound opened his eyes to the possibility of college and medical school.
“I feel Upward Bound has made that all possible,” Carranza said. “They gave me the confidence to dream big and see college as possible.”
Fellow EHS senior Diego De La Torre, also a first-generation college admission, said Upward Bound’s ACT preparation courses made all the difference in his college entrance results and scholarships.
He had trouble starting out with the standardized tests, when he first came to Upward Bound in freshman year. But, with the monthly ACT workshops and study sessions, he raised his ACT score to a 31, putting him in the 97th percentile for all graduating seniors, nationwide.
With those scores, and his grades and extracurriculars, De La Torre said he’s been able to gather enough scholarships to have a full ride to Oral Roberts University, where he plans to study toward the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
Now that he has college paid for, De La Torre said a great weight has been lifted from him.
“For four years I have been really stressed, wondering what I would do with my future,” De La Torre said. “It was a great relief that a great university with a good acceptance rate to medical school accepted me.”
With the costs covered, De La Torre said he will “get to be more focused on doing the school work.”
He offered some advice to younger students in similar circumstances to his: take advantage of Upward Bound’s opportunities, and don’t dream small.
“Apply to any scholarship that is available to you, even if you think it’s out of reach — just do it,” De La Torre said. “Everything is going to come out in the end.”
Vianney Orozco-Fierro, also a senior at Enid High, is headed to Oklahoma Christian University this fall with close to a full-ride scholarship. She plans to study health science and pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
Orozco-Fierro said she’s passionate about that field because she wants to help people like her younger brother, Justin, who has cerebral palsy.
“I have a heart for kids who are in need of occupational therapy,” she said, “and I’ve always wanted to help other kids like my brother reach their full potential.”
She said that dream may not have been possible without Upward Bound.
“It’s really helped me as a Hispanic, first-generation college student,” she said. “They’ve pointed in the right direction and given me all the information and help I need to succeed, and to pursue a higher education, and I am grateful for that.”
The ACT workshops were especially helpful, Orozco-Fierro said.
“My score would not have allowed me to get an academic scholarship at the college I am going to,” she said, “so the workshops really helped.”
Overall, she said Upward Bound gave her a view of opportunities, both academic and social, she may not otherwise have seen.
“They just provided me with experience I never thought I would experience,” Orozco-Fierro said, “especially right now, in this season of my life.”
The other Upward Bound seniors, their colleges and intended majors are:
• Kimberly Avelar, University of Texas, business
• Jessica Bamberg, University of Central Oklahoma, business management.
• Brooklynn Davis, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, pre-medicine.
• Hugo De La Torre, Northern Oklahoma College, undecided.
• Frankie Diaz, Northern Oklahoma College, dental hygienist.
• Ana Gonzalez, Northern Oklahoma College, mechanical engineering.
• Wyatt Haney, University of Central Oklahoma, political science.
• Arthur James, Oklahoma State University, physics.
• Jason Jiang, University of Oklahoma, undecided.
• Dylan Johnson, Southern Nazarene University, theology/ministry.
• Rigoberto Lozano, undecided, biomedical engineering.
• Michiah McCord, Northern Oklahoma College, music education teacher.
• Ariel Merriott, Oklahoma Christian University, pre-medicine.
• Dalet Molina, Northern Oklahoma College, pre-veterinary medicine.
• David Ramirez-Chavez, Northern Oklahoma College, computer science.
For more information on Upward Bound at Northern Oklahoma College, visit http://www.noc.edu/upwardbound.
