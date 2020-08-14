AMC to open Enid theaters Sept. 3

AMC Theatres plans to reopen its theaters across the country in waves, with the first openings on Thursday, although Oakwood Mall 8 in Enid will reopen Sept. 3.
"The reopening of all locations is subject to the directives set forth by federal, state and local mandates," the company said on its website. "Reopening dates ... may change ..."
Openings will come with several safety procedures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One noticeable change will be all AMC Classic theaters, which includes the Oakwood Mall facility, will be at 30% capacity or less.
"In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row is blocked off for your safety," the company said on its website. "In all auditoriums, please leave an empty seat between yourself and other guests."
Masks also will be required.
"Because we care about your health, masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre," the company said. "Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines."
Masks will be available to purchase for $1.
Other procedures put in place include:
• Masks may be removed in the theater itself while "enjoying food and drinks," but otherwise must be worn.
• Social distancing should be observed. Directional signs an will be posted in theatres.
• Credit, debit and gift cards "are preferred to reduce contact, but cash is accepted ..."
• Menu selections have been reduced "for shorter lines and quicker service."
• Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available.
• Napkins, drink lids, straws and condiments will be available by request.
• Refills of drinks and popcorn will be unavailable at this time.
• Managers and crew members are required to routinely wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.
• Manages and crew members will have their temperatures taken before starting their shifts. Anyone with a fever or other symptoms will be required to self-quarantine until they are symptom free for 72 hours.
• Patrons are asked to refrain from attending if they have fever or cough, or have come into contact with someone with symptoms.
