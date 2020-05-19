Aline senior receives service award at NWOSU

An Aline senior was recognized recently for his service and leadership in the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Alva community.
Ethan Sacket, a business administration major, received the annual deSERVING Ranger Award from the university's Learning and Civic Engagement program, a news release announced.
Next year, Sacket will serve as president of the NWOSU Student Government Association, after serving in various other leadership positions before. He also serves as the Oklahoma SGA north regional director and as an Oklahoma Student Advisory Board representative for the state Regents for Higher Education.
Sacket has volunteered more than 570 hours for causes that include being a Camp Ranger coordinator, tutoring and volunteering at in local nursing homes and retirement communities.
