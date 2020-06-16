Two Northwest Oklahoma counties have instituted burn bans in response to dry conditions and fires that have charred hundreds of acres in Northwest Oklahoma recent days.
County commissioners in Alfalfa and Major counties instituted burn bans on Monday. Both bans are in effect for 14 days.
Both counties prohibit bonfires, campfires, trash fires and fireworks.
Garfield County does not have a burn ban, but Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said people should act like it does as long and drought conditions persist.
In Alfalfa County, welding, cutting torches and grinding are allowed under certain circumstances. Those activities must be done over a non-flammable surface measuring at least 10 feet by 10 feet; when wind speeds are less than 20 mph; and when a watchman other than the welder is present with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.
LPG and natural gas grills are permitted, according to the resolution, as long as they are in a grilling receptacle, and are over a non-flammable surface and away from flammable vegetation.
Major County's burn ban allows fires for firefighting purposes conducted by firefighters; LP and charcoal grills; and controlled burns if the landowner has a burn plan "that is in compliance with the fire chiefs and law enforcement."
Major County's ban spells out a couple of differences from Alfalfa County's ban concerning welding, cutting torches and grinding. Those activities are allowed, but Major County calls for a non-combustible surface measuring 20 feet by 20 feet and wind speeds less than 15 mph.
The penalty for violating burn bans is a misdemeanor, with a fine up to $500, a year in prison or both.
In Garfield County, Honigsberg encourages people to use caution during the dry conditions affecting the area. Don't throw cigarettes out the windows of vehicles, don't any welding unless precautions are in place, and refrain from controlled burns.
"Wait on burning until we get some rain," Honigsberg said. "Anything anybody can do to not utilize fire would be appreciated."
Firefighters from eight departments in Garfield County battled two blazes Monday that burned several hundred acres. The largest was between 54th and 66th and between Phillips and Carrier roads. A smaller fire happened at 42nd and Chestnut.
Firefighters went out again Tuesday when the fire at 42nd and Chestnut flared up, Honigsberg said. It caught of a field of wheat stubble on fire, burning about 30 acres between Chestnut and Willow. Firefighters from Enid, Kremlin, Breckinridge, Pioneer Skeleton Creek and Fairmont responded.
Some relief for the dry conditions could be on the way this week. National Weather Service's forecasts calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Enid area Thursday night and Friday. Rain chances will continue through early next week.
