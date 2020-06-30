Alfalfa County voters approve tax for several projects

Voters in Alfalfa and Woods counties, as well as the city of Waynoka, voted on sales tax proposals Tuesday.
Alfalfa County voters approved a 2% sales tax proposition to fund a variety of endeavors.
The vote was 1,129-393, or 74.18%, in favor.
The tax, which would run from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2024, would be broken down:
• 52% for operations of Alfalfa County Emergency Services.
• 20% for Alfalfa County government.
• 5% for Alfalfa County Fairgrounds.
• 23% for construction and maintenance of county roads and bridges.
In Woods County, voters approved a measure allowing the retail sale and consumption on-premises of alcoholic beverages seven days a week.
The vote was 1,062-704.
In the city of Waynoka, voters rejected a 1% sales tax, from July 1 to June 30, 2040, that would have been used for capital improvements in the city. One improvement listed in the ballot question was rehabilitation of the municipal swimming pool.
The vote was 87-86, or 50.29% against.
Voters throughout Northwest Oklahoma also decided a number of races.
Alfalfa County
Sheriff (Republican) — Rick Wallace defeated Ryan McNeil 1,057-222.
County clerk (Republican) — Laneta Unruh defeated Shana Smallwood 859-417.
Commissioner District 2 (Republican) — Michael Roach and Nelson Frantz will be in a runoff. Roach had 209 votes, or 47.82%, and Frantz had 170 votes, or 38.9%. Kevin Irwin had 58 votes. The runoff election will be Aug. 25.
Timberlake Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Levi Johnson defeated Kodee Nickel 419-130.
Blaine County
Sheriff (Republican) — Travis Daugherty defeated Tony Almaguer 1,055-599.
County clerk (Republican) — D. Jennifer Haigler defeated Kristi Parman Campos 1,028-600.
Watonga Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Shawn Cox defeated Earl Lane Edsall 542-342.
Garfield County
Waukomis Public Schools Board of Education Office 4 — Wes Felber defeated Matt Anderson 239-213.
Garber Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Levi Bond beat Mark Appleton 374-167.
Grant County
Sheriff (Republican) — Scott Sterling defeated Jeremy Brittain 780-398.
Commissioner District 2 (Republican) — Craig Fredrick defeated Cindy R. Bobbitt 216-134.
Medford Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Alyssa Hula-Morgan defeated Scott Chaney 398-249.
Kingfisher County
Kingfisher mayor — Roxie Alexander defeated Joy Ludwig 680-363.
Kingfisher city commissioner — Kyle Mecklenburg beat Richard Reynolds 620-420.
Major County
Commissioner District 2 (Republican) — Daryl Wichert won a four-person race outright, gaining 393 votes, or 53.32%. Ryan Wahl was second with 163 votes, followed by Kent Schlotthauer with 145 and Brandon Thompson with 36.
Ringwood Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Melanye Baker defeated Casi Nichols 190-149.
Cimarron Public Schools Board of Education Office 5 — Steven Johnson defeated Dani Wood 304-183.
Woodward County
Commissioner District 2 (Republican) — Clint White defeated Randy Lynn Johnson 754-474.
