Major County emergency responders and members of Oklahoma Forestry Services continued to fight a fire north and west of Ames that began Wednesday afternoon.
Major County Emergency Management Director Brandon Case said local fire agencies and the forestry service were working on the fire Thursday evening and planned to continue into the night.
He said we was not aware of any injuries at the time and no cause or amount of damage has been determined.
The fire is about 20% contained as of noon Thursday, according to Southern Area Coordination Center. The fire, dubbed the Ames Fire, had impacted about 640 acres by noon Thursday.
