Administrator 'impressed' with jail staff, work they've done

In his first few weeks on the job, Garfield County Detention Facility Jail Administrator Ben Crooks has completed some assessments.
"I've been conducting staffing assessments, physical plant assessments and overall operational assessments," Crooks said, noting it was done in an accelerated fashion.
He said he was impressed with the job the facility's staff and administration had done without a jail administrator for so many months.
"I think they've done a wonderful job, have worked hard over the past eight months to keep things running, particularly (Assistant Jail Administrator) Daylen (Rivers), as a very young administrator," Crooks said. "I think he did a phenomenal job in gaining the respect of the staff and keeping the operation moving forward. I want all of them to get some credit on a positive note that they've done well."
Crooks said there will be some operational changes made.
"Just new and better ways to do things we're going to implement," he said.
Crooks also complimented Sheriff Jody Helm on waiting to implement major changes before hiring a new jail administrator.
"Ultimately, the sheriff made the right decision to say, 'I don’t want to go in and make a lot of changes right before we hire someone to take over the jail,'" Crooks said. "I am impressed and have been impressed with the staff and their professionalism. You add the COVID issue in there, and these guys have stuck with it and done their jobs and shown up for work. To me that warrants some recognition."
Crooks said he will present the finds of his assessments at the next meeting of Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday April 23, 2020, in the annex of Garfield County Sheriff's Office, 216 W. Oxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.