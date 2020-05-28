ADM donates $25K to help United Way fight hunger

United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma recently received a $25,000 ADM Cares grant to fight hunger through eight regional food resource centers, including Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
The $25,000 grant from ADM also will support Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Woodward Hope Center, Crescent Assembly of God, Deer Creek Food Pantry and Alva Wesleyan Church.
Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, said the grant will make a significant difference for families in need.
“United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma is very grateful to ADM Grain and ADM Cares for this very generous grant," Schiedel said. "The funds will go to support food resource centers and food pantries in eight counties and to help feed and educate thousands of individuals and families about nutrition and address food insecurity.”
Scott Keller, Enid ADM Grain general manager, said the buying power and reach of the Regional Food Bank, and the help of the United Way, will multiply the impact of the grant.
“Through this grant and our partnership with United Way of Enid, we will be able to help feed and educate over 100,000 in the region," Keller said. "ADM and its employees like to give back and help our communities with not only these grants, but also our time. We are excited to be able to help people in Northwest Oklahoma in these various counties.”
ADM employees plan to assist with unloading and distributing the food, according to a press release.
“Our plan is to begin helping with funds and food distribution in August as these sites will need the additional help during this difficult time,” Keller said.
For more information about ADM or ADM Cares visit https://www.adm.com/sustainability/adm-cares or United Way of Enid & NW Oklahoma www.unitedwayenid.com or call (580) 237-0821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.