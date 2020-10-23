Absentee ballot applications due by Tuesday

The deadline is approaching for registered voters in Garfield County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for Nov. 3 election.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by Garfield County County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday to be processed in time for the election. For fastest response time, people are asked to deliver their forms to the election board office, 903 Failing, in person.
Absentee voters may apply in person at the election board office or may send their applications by mail, fax or email. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie said
For more information on absentee voting, call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016. For more election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.
Early voting for the election will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at the election board office.
