A Fling at the Springs music festival set for Saturday

ENID, Okla. — A Fling at the Springs, an annual, free, family-friendly music festival, is set for 2-9 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo in Government Springs Park.
Tammy Wilson, an organizer with A Fling at the Springs, said the outdoor event space in Government Springs has plenty of room for people to spread out and enjoy the talents of both local and regional musicians — all for free.
"It is a pretty good mix of different kinds of music," Wilson said. "It is free, family-friendly and the weather is going to be great."
This year's lineup of live music acts:
2 p.m. — David Reimer
3 p.m. — Cale Lester
4 p.m. — Zack Baker
5 p.m. — JD Smith
6 p.m. — The Johnsons
7 p.m. — Beautiful Disaster
8 p.m. — 51 Junction
There will be food and beverages available for purchase on site, and attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers. There are no glass bottles or liquor allowed in the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on and to dress accordingly for the weather.
The festival is put on by the Fling at the Springs nonprofit organization and is brought to the community through private donations.
"Our mission is to support live music and to bring awareness of the arts to the Enid community," said co-organizer, Michael Dotson.
A Fling at the Springs was founded and organized by Enid resident Sylvan Reynolds in 2003 and he ran it until 2018, according to a press release. He was joined in 2010 by Wilson, Enid Event Company owner, and Wilson and Dotson have been organizing the festival together for the last two years.
"We felt like it was an important tradition to continue in Enid," Wilson said. "Oklahoma has a huge pool of talent and we believe supporting it is imperative."
For information, to apply to be a vendor, or to make a donation, visit the Fling at the Springs Facebook page, www.enidevents.com, or call (580) 402-6732.
Western Enterprises will stage a fireworks show to close the event Saturday night.
"We just encourage the public," Wilson said, "to support local live music and the arts in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.