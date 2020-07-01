5 to stand trial in September home invasion, murder

Five people charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the Sept. 11, 2019, home invasion and attack of a 41-year-old Enid woman that ultimately resulted in her death, were bound over for trial Wednesday. To stand trial are (top row, from left) Eva Meraz-Corral, Luis Octavio Macias, Leoncio Hernandez (bottom row, from left) Michael Anthony Huerta and Cory Mike Sanchez.