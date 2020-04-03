3.9 quake shakes Enid area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Enid area Friday afternoon.
The quake was centered 1.8 miles north-northwest of Fairmont, about 8.8 miles east of Enid, according to U.S. Geological Survey. It was about .62 of a mile deep.
The quake originally was reported as a magnitude 3.4 temblor by USGS but was quickly revised upward. It also originally was reported as being about 3.73 miles deep.
People took to social media to report what they felt.
"Felt like a record shaker in Fairmont! Loud and didn't last long," Jamie Lee posted on the Enid News & Eagle Facebook page.
"Big huge boom and house shook pretty hard ... East side Enid," Bailee Kirkpatrick posted on the News & Eagle Facebook page.
"We live near St. Mary's. Shook us pretty good," Jennifer Gray posted.
