Two Woodward women were injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident near Woodward.
Loretta Lynn Pittman, 53, and Patricia Gay McClanahan, 52, both were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. They were admitted in stable condition, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Pittman with whole body injuries and McClanahan with trunk injuries.
The accident happened at 9:22 p.m. Thursday 3 miles south and 3 miles west of Woodward.
According to the report, Pittman was operating a 2018 Polaris Roadster in the eat bar ditch of County Road NS 198 when it hit a black cow. Both women were ejected.
The report lists Pittman's condition as apparently normal. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Neither woman was wearing a seat belt.
