2 more COVID-19 cases reported at Coolidge

Coolidge Elementary School reported two more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to figures on the Enid Public Schools website.
The two new cases are students, giving the school three positive cases. Coolidge had reported Monday one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
One class at Coolidge is quarantined and doing distance learning. A total of 39 people at the school are affected — the three cases in positive-test isolation and 36 students and staff in close-contact quarantine.
Hoover Elementary School also has one class quarantined and doing distance learning. At Hoover, one student is in positive-test isolation. Another 22 students and one staff member are in close-contact quarantine.
Overall in the EPS district, 307 people are either in isolation or quarantine. That is down from 309 reported on Monday.
Enid High School shows four positive COVID-19 cases, three students and one staff member. That is down from six positive cases Monday.
While no entire classes are affected, 108 people are in quarantine or isolation at Enid High. That includes 101 students and three staff members in close-contact quarantine, along with the four positive cases.
Other schools reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Emerson Middle School, one student; Waller Middle School, one student; and Prairie View Elementary School, one student.
Waller has an additional 31 people also in close-contact quarantine, while Emerson has 18.
Elsewhere in Garfield County, Garber Public Schools moved to distance learning last week after five staff members and four students tested positive. Students are expected to return to class Monday. Pond Creek-Hunter High School students will be in distance learning until Oct. 6. One student at the high school tested positive last week. Middle school and elementary students remain in class.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported three people are isolating at home after testing positive. Two tested positive on Saturday and have not been on campus since. One tested positive Wednesday and has not been on campus since.
On Friday, Autry reported another person tested positive on Thursday and has been isolating at home since.
